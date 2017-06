Hawks boss Lee Bradbury has been named the Ryman Premier League manager of the year.

He picked up the award after guiding the Westleigh Park side to the title last season.

They lifted the league crown after holding off the challenge of Bognor, who they beat on the penultimate game of the season.

The Hawks won the title with a points tally of 98 and a record of 28 wins, 10 draws and eight defeats.

They will compete in the National League south next season.