Carter happy to be enjoying his football again

Mike Carter is ready to put his time at troubled Gosport Borough behind him and focus on the challenge at the Hawks.

The combative midfield player has been brought in by Westleigh Park boss Lee Bradbury to boost his side’s Ryman premier title bid.

Carter is one of a number of players who have left Gosport Borough this season because of the financial problems plaguing the club.

Off-the-field issues were increasingly getting to the players and he decided in the new year that enough was enough.

‘It has not been easy at Gosport for the last 12 months, to be honest,’ said Carter.

‘I just wanted to play football and didn’t need all the hassle which came with it at Borough.

‘Everyone was coming in and talking about money all the time and whether they would get paid or not.

‘All that is stuff you don’t need.

‘Time had gone on and they kept saying that things were going to change but it wasn’t happening.

‘It came to the point where a few of us had just had enough and it was time to look after ourselves a little bit.

‘I stayed loyal last season when players were leaving and was told in the summer it would be different this season.

‘The general consensus was that we were no longer enjoying our football.

‘If you are not enjoying it then there is little point in it.

‘Now I am looking forward to the new challenge with the Hawks.’

Bradbury knows exactly what he is getting with Carter from the derbies between the two clubs in recent years.

The midfield man was a constant thorn in the Hawks’ side with his aggressive tackling and passing ability.

The Westleigh Park manager regarded him as a ‘horrible’ person to play against.

Now Carter has been brought into the Hawks ranks to add a bit of steel to the midfield.

The new boy was thrown in at the deep end at the weekend, going straight into the starting line-up against Needham Market.

Having not played for a few weeks, Bradbury would have preferred to give him a gentler introduction.

Illness and injuries to Wes Fogden and Andreas Robinson, however, forced his hand.

Carter did enough to show that he will be a big asset to his new employers in the opening 45 minutes.

Unfortunately, with his new side trailing 3-0 at the break, he was sacrificed for an extra striker.

‘This week has been great just getting back involved in football,’ added Carter.

‘I enjoyed my debut, although we didn’t get the result we wanted.

‘It is nice to be at a club that is looking upwards and going for something.

‘My challenge is to come in, work hard in training, hopefully do well and make an impact with the team.’