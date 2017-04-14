Hawks are desperate to pile pressure on Bognor

The Hawks will have the chance to apply increased pressure on Bognor at the top of the Ryman premier division by winning at Canvey Island today (3pm).

With the league leaders not playing until tomorrow, victory will take Lee Bradbury’s side back to the table’s summit.

Three points would also be the perfect way for the manager to celebrate his new two-year deal at the club.

Bradbury views his contract extension as a massive vote of confidence from the club.

He would love to reward them by winning promotion and ideally avoiding the play-offs by winning the title.

‘Agreeing a new two-year deal with the club is fantastic news,’ said Bradbury.

‘Hopefully, it can spur us on to greater things.

‘We know that the lowest we can finish is second, and having got ourselves into such a good position we must make the most of the opportunity.

‘It would be nice to put more pressure on Bognor with a win today.

‘Every game now is a test of nerve for both teams who have gone toe to toe in recent weeks.

‘We have to make sure that we stay relaxed and express ourselves with the quality of football we have been playing.

‘It won’t be easy and we are under no illusions as to how difficult it will be at Canvey.

‘They are also in good form having lost only once in their last eight games.

‘Their manager will have them well organised and they are always a team that fight hard.

‘They are also still fighting for survival just above the relegation zone.

‘We have to make sure that we are ready for that.

‘Against Tonbridge we showed that we can deal with a physical challenge.’

Bradbury is keeping his fingers crossed that a number of key players can shrug off injuries.

Jason Prior, Theo Lewis and Brian Stock are all nursing hamstring problems. It would be a massive blow if the visitors are without all three players.

Bradley Tarbuck is fit again to return and central defender Jordan Rose is also back in training.

If the Hawks can reproduce the form shown in their past three matches then they will have a realistic chance of extending their winning run.

‘We have got three massive games left to play,’ said Bradbury.

‘In our last few games the players have shown their hunger and desire to win the title.

‘We have kept clean sheets and scored goals.

‘In two of the games we had to come from behind, which showed our character and fighting spirit.

‘I am looking for more of the same as we go in search of three more important points.

‘My aim in the next couple of years is to take the club higher and we need to start that with promotion this season.’

Hawks: Young, Woodford, Harris, Molyneaux, Strugnell, Williams, Stock, Lewis, Fogden, Prior, Rutherford, Hayter, Rose, Carter, Barker, Swallow, Tarbuck