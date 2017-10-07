Hawks grounded by Concord... wait continues for Gosport

Have your say

The Hawks battled back to force a 1-1 draw against Concord Rangers at the Aspect Arena.

Lee Bradbury’s side fell behind to an early goal when they failed to defend a corner.

Jason Prior headed in an equaliser in the 16th minute and later had another ruled out by a marginal offside decision.

Bognor slipped into the bottom four of National League South following their 3-1 defeat at Dartford.

The Rocks fell behind after seven minutes but equalised 10 minutes later through Kristian Campbell.

Dartford regained the lead with a 56th-minute penalty and secured the victory with a third goal just after the hour mark.

Ryan Pennery scored twice as Moneyfields brushed aside Bideford 4-2 in their first-ever FA Trophy tie at Dover Road.

Dan Wooden gave the hosts the lead on 17 minutes, only for Bideford to equalise.

Joe Briggs restored Moneys’ lead and Pennery struck twice before the break to put the home side firmly in charge.

Bideford scored the only other goal two minutes into the second half.

Gosport Borough’s search for their first Evo-Stik South premier division win of the season continues after they lost 3-1 at home to Bishop’s Stortford.

Iffy Onwuachu scored a late consolation for Mick Catlin’s side, who remain bottom of the table.

In the Wessex premier, Horndean beat 10-man Hamworthy United 6-0.

Miles Everett (2), Tyler Moret, Jack Maloney, Mark Smith and Josh Maloney all scored for the hosts.

AFC Portchester were narrowly edged out 3-2 at Andover Town.

Fareham continued to show improvement by beating Brockenhurst 3-2.

Joel Jackson (2) and Blu Boam hit the target as Baffins Milton Rovers drew 3-3 at home against Amesbury Town.

In division one, United Services Portsmouth lost a two-goal lead in their 3-3 home draw against Romsey Town.

Tom Jeffes, Mark Cotton and Jordan Neal scored for the Sailors.