Hawks keep up pressure with win while Bognor cruise to victory

THE Hawks maintained the pressure in the Ryman League premier division title chase with a deserved 2-0 win over Tonbridge Angels at Westleigh Park.

Goals from Theo Lewis and Wes Fogden earned three vital points.

The win keeps them one point behind leaders Bognor with three games left to play.

Jimmy Muitt helped the league leaders to a crucial win.

The Rocks won 4-0 at AFC Sudbury with Muitt scoring a hat-trick. The home-side saw James Baker sent off in the first half.

Darren Budd got the fourth on 69 minutes to put the game to bed.

Gosport slumped to another defeat as relegation looms.

Four second-half goals saw Borough lose 4-0 away to Welling in their Vanarama National League south devision clash.

Pierre Joseph-Dubois and Alex Cathline each scored twice after the break.

In Southern League Division one central Petersfield lost at Hanwell Town.

Zak Joseph and a Tom Hunt double put Hanwell ahead before Matt Andrews scored for the Rams. Dean Allen scored on 74 minutes and the match finished 4-1.

In the Wessex League premier division Moneyfields cruised to a 6-0 victory against Whitchurch United.

Dan Wooden and Brett Poate scored alongside doubles by Daniel Simmons and James Guthrie.

Fareham Town won after converting a penalty but the home side also missed from the spot against Alresford Town in their 1-0 win.

A Mark smith goal gave Horndean a 1-0 victory against Bournemouth.

AFC Portchester drew 1-1 away to Hamworthy United.

In division one, Baffins Milton Rovers secured promotion with a 2-1 win against Romsey Town while United services lost 2-1 against Laverstock & Ford.