Hawks return to winning ways... Wooden tops for Moneys

The Hawks returned to winning ways with a 2-0 Ryman League premier division success at Lowestoft Town.

Goals in either half from Theo Lewis and Alfie Rutherford saw Lee Bradbury’s troops sink the Trawlerboys at Crown Meadow.

Bognor remain top, though, following a 2-1 win over Billericay Town at Nyewood Lane.

Chad Field headed the Rocks in front after 63 minutes but the Essex visitors levelled seven minutes from time.

James Fraser snatched the win for the hosts with a stoppage-time penalty awarded for handball.

Petersfield suffered disappointment as they lost 2-1 on the road at fellow Southern League central division one strugglers Histon.

Matt Andrews scored what was a late consolation for the Rams.

Dan Wooden celebrated his return to Dover Road with the opening goal in Moneyfields’ 3-0 Wessex premier win over Verwood.

The former Gosport Borough midfielder struck in the 36th minute to give the hosts a half-time lead.

Second-half goals from Gary Austin and Nathan Paxton helped seal the league leaders another three points.

Horndean claimed the bragging rights from their derby against Fareham, with the Deans running out 4-2 winners at Cams Alders.

Conor Duffin (2), Sam Smart and an own goal gave Michael Birmingham’s side the win.

Harry Weeks and Sam Smart scored for the Reds.

AFC Portchester made a wasted trip to Portland after dense fog led to a late postponement.

In National League South troubled Gosport Borough slumped to a 4-1 defeat against Hungerford Town at Privett Park.