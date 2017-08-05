Hawks share the spoils on opening day in league

Have your say

A DEPLETED Hawks side battled to a 0-0 draw at Chippenham Town in their first game back in National League South.

The visitors produced a dogged defensive display to earn a share of the spoils in a game of few chances.

Meanwhile, Bognor beat Bath City 3-2. Alex Parsons and Jimmy Muitt put the home side ahead, before Nat Jarvis found the net on 60 minutes.

Bath made it 2-2 on 71 minutes, but Ollie Pearce scored from a free-kick with 10 minutes left.

Elsewhere, in the FA Cup extra qualifying round Horndean needed a late goal by Mark Smith to give them the victory against Melksham Town at Five Heads Park.

The visitors took the lead in the second half, before Connor Duffin equalised for the hosts.

With five minutes left, Mark Smith found the net to give the home side the victory.

AFC Portchester are also through after a convincing 5-1 victory away at Christchurch.

A hat-trick from Bobby Scott and one each from Steve Ramsey and Dale Mason gave them the win.

Fareham Town won 4-2 at Bashley in their FA Cup game.

Petersfield’s journey on the road to Wembley Stadium was short-lived when they crashed out of the cup 5-0 at the hands of Hellenic league Thatcham Town.

In the Wessex League premier division, newly-promoted Baffins Milton Rovers drew 2-2 against Hamble Club.

Joel Jackson put Baffins ahead after five minutes when Tyler Moret’s 30-yard shot came back off the bar and found his team-mate.

Hamble equalised after 26 minutes but the scoreline did not stay level for long.

Baffins went straight up the other end and Shane Cornish scored from the penalty spot on 27 minutes.

But they could not hold on to the three points as Hamble scored with five minutes to go.