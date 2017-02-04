Hawks slip to second defeat while Moneyfields have emphatic home win

THE Hawks slipped to a second successive home defeat after losing 2-1 against Billericay Town at West Leigh Park.

A poor Lee Molyneaux back pass gifted the visitors a goal on the stroke of halftime.

Billericay added a second midway through the second half, before Jason Prior pulled a goal back five minutes from time.

Wessex league leaders Moneyfields were in seventh heaven following their premier division game.

The home side won 7-0 against Fawley AFC.

Conor Bailey, Nathan Paxton and Steve Hutchings put Moneys ahead before half time. Hutchings then added his second from a penalty after the break.

Gary Austin scored to make it five, while Marley Ridge added one on his return to the team.

Austin added his second of the game to round off a thrilling afternoon.

Elsewhere, AFC Portchester lost their second game on the bounce at home to Sholing. The visitors scored in the first half as the game finished 1-0.

Fareham Town won 2-1 on the road against Bournemouth.

Bognor got back to winning ways in their Ryman League premier match away to Harrow. Doug Tuck scored in the 64th minute to give the league leaders all three points.

Peterfield’s Southern League central division one game against Egham Town was postponed.

Meanwhile Horndean’s Wessex league game against Verwood Town was also called off.

Gosport also failed to play, with their National League South fixture at Truro City postponed on Friday night.