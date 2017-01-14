Hawks win after late own goal against Burgess Hill

A LATE own goal earned the Hawks three valuable points from their 1-0 win over Burgess Hill Town at Westleigh Park.

The home side missed a series of chances in the first half and looked like drawing a blank in the second period.

But eight minutes from time substitute James Hayter’s low cross was turned into the net by a visiting defender.

Wessex premier leaders Moneyfields had to share the points in their home match against Fareham Town.

The away side took the lead twice but the game finished 2-2.

The Reds scored in the 41st minute but their lead was short-lived as Dan Wooden fired into the net.

After the break, Fareham went ahead again but the game finished all-square after Moneyfields’ Curtis DaCosta went on to score.

Elsewhere in the league, Horndean drew 2-2 away to Whitchurch United.

It was the away side who took the lead thanks to Jack Maloney. In the second half the Deans missed the chance to go ahead after a penalty-kick hit the crossbar.

Whitchurch took full advantage and equalised shortly after to make it 1-1.

They scored again on the break but failed to keep Horndean out as the home-side scored making it 2-2 at the final whistle.

Team Solent won 2-1 late on against AFC Portchester.

The away team scored first in the 20th minute but teams went in at the break 1-1. Tyrell Mitford won the game for Solent with an 86th-minute goal.

In the Ryman League, Bognor drew 1-1 with Enfield. They remain top thanks to Elijah Adebayo’s goal.