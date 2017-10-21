Late drama as Hawks secure league draw

Have your say

THE Hawks were held to a 2-2 draw by National League south division strugglers Poole Town at a blustery Westleigh Park.

Jason Prior gave the home side a 1-0 lead at the break from the penalty spot.

Poole equalised four minutes into the second half and took the lead 13 minutes from time.

But substitute Alfie Rutherford levelled the score two minutes from the end.

Wes Fogden and Prior passed late fitness tests to take their places in the Hawks starting line-up.

The home side made one change, with striker James Hayter replacing defender Jordan Rose.

The hosts started the first half playing with a strong breeze behind them and their early balls forward were over hit.

Theo Lewis found himself in a good position inside the Dolphins area, only to send his poor cross straight to a defender who cleared.

On 18 minutes Hayter put Rory Williams through into the area, but visiting goalkeeper Nick Hutchings cut out his low cross.

The Hawks made the breakthrough in the 31st minute after a falling Poole defender was judged to have handled the ball inside the area.

Prior sent his penalty against the legs of the keeper but the ball fell straight back to the striker who rammed the rebound into the net.

Poole equalised four minutes into the second half.

A deep free-kick from the right was headed back across goal by Jamie Whisken for Matt Neale to smash the ball home from six yards.

On 58 minutes the Hawks sent on extra striker Rutherford in place of midfielder Lewis.

It continued to be a disjointed performance from the hosts as they struggled to get much continuity going forward.

Hayter had a shot deflected behind after a free-kick was pulled back to him.

The visitors then took the lead in the 77th minute when the Hawks failed to deal with another free-kick.

Once again the ball was knocked back in and fell to the unmarked Warren Bentley who tucked his shot just inside the post.

Two minutes from time, though, Rutherford headed in a close-range equaliser. Substitute Theo Widdrington was sent off in the last minute.