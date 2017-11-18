Molyneaux loan can help Hawks and Gosport build better relations

Have your say

Lee Bradbury believes the loaning of Hawks defender Lee Molyneaux to Gosport Borough can herald a new relationship between the local clubs.

It is no secret that relations between the two clubs have been far from amicable in recent years.

There was little love lost between managers Bradbury and Alex Pike and between chairmen Derek Pope and Mark Hook.

Ever since the two sides met in the FA Trophy semi-finals there has been bad blood between the two clubs.

Now Pike and Hook have departed Privett Park the clubs can look for a closer relationship.

Bradbury insists it is to the benefit of both clubs to work together.

‘It is good to start building bridges between the two clubs,’ said Bradbury.

‘Mick Catlin is someone who has always treated both me and the club with respect.

‘I am happy to work with people like that.

‘Now they are off transfer embargo hopefully we can help by working with them.

‘I am looking forward to us working together.

‘Lee Molyneaux going to them on a one-month loan will benefit both parties.

‘Our defender needs games and they will benefit from his experience and leadership.’

Bradbury has also sent veteran striker James Hayter on a months loan to Southern League Weymouth.

He is the third Hawks player to spend time with the Terras this season.

Jordan Rose and Matt Tubbs have both benefited from spells with Weymouth and Bradbury is hoping the same for Hayter.

‘At 38 James doesn’t know how much longer he has got playing,’ said Bradbury.

‘Obviously he wants to be playing as much as he can.

‘Again it will be invaluable for him to get six or seven games under his belt.’