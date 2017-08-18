Moneys have to show they’re up for Cup

Have your say

DAVE CARTER insists there will be no complacency as Moneyfields get their FA Cup campaign underway.

Moneys begin their quest in the famous, old competition tomorrow at Combined Counties League Badshot Lea (3pm).

The visitors will start the tie as firm favourites but Carter knows anything can happen in the Cup.

And he’s fully aware a good run can bring some welcome extra finance into the Dover Road coffers.

Carter said: ‘The main focus for little clubs like us when it comes to the FA Cup is the money.

‘It can be one of the biggest money earners if you have a good run in the competition and progress.

‘The further you get the more chance you have of netting someone decent at home to bring a big crowd along.

‘Last season we did well to get through a few rounds before going out at Chippenham.

‘The most important thing for us is making sure that we are in the hat for the next round.

‘To do that we will have to go into the game in the right mindset.’

Carter is pleased with the way his side have started life in the Southern League East Division.

After an opening day home win against Kempston Rovers they picked up a 1-1 draw at Middlesex side Northwood in midweek.

The latter result was frustrating with Moneyfields conceded the equaliser 20 seconds into stoppage time.

Despite that disappointment Carter is encouraged by the confidence currently running through his team.

He said: ‘Having been promoted we are still learning things about our new league.

‘This FA Cup tie is the same as we are heading a bit into the unknown.

‘We have lots of players in our squad who possess plenty of cup experience.

‘The likes of Brett Poate, Dan Wooden and Sam Pearce were all involved at Gosport when they reached the FA Trophy final.

‘That experience can be invaluable.

‘We are not the sort of team that takes its foot off the pedal.

‘I am expecting us to maintain the momentum we have, but we definitely won’t be taking our opponents for granted.’

Loanee midfielder Marley Ridge is absent because his parent club, the Hawks, don’t want him cup-tied.

Gary Austin is ruled out by suspension after being sent off in the opening league game for his side.