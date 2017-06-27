More penalty heartbreak for Gosport ace Swift

John Swift suffered penalty shootout heartbreak for the second time in as many months as England were knocked out by Germany in the European Under-21s Championships semi-final.

The Young Lions drew 2-2 with the Germans after extra-time, with Gosport-born Swift replacing Will Hughes in the 86th minute.

However, Nathan Redmond’s missed spot-kick meant Germany won the shootout 4-3 and advanced to the final in Poland.

Swift also felt the pain of penalties in the Championship play-off final for Reading against Huddersfield last month.

After a goalless 120 minutes, the Royals lost the shootout against David Wagner’s men 4-3 and missed out on a Premier League spot.