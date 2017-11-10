Baffins dreaming of Wembley... Deans eye right response

Have your say

LOUIS BELL is backing Baffins Milton Rovers to march on again as they host Cullompton Rangers in their FA Vase second round proper tie at the Kendall Stadium.

Baffins have already made an impact in their first-ever campaign in the competition.

They have already won through three rounds, beating Cowes Sports, Selsey and Radstock.

But the Devon side beat AFC Portchester 3-2 in the previous round and will be a threat tomorrow (3pm).

‘Without a shadow of a doubt this is the biggest game in our club’s history,’ said boss Bell.

‘We are proud of the fact that we have got this far and are confident of going further.

‘It is a competition where Wessex League clubs have got to the final in the past.

‘The dream of playing in a Wembley final is great.

‘We will respect Cullompton but won’t fear them.’

The home side expect to be boosted by the return of goalkeeper Tony Male along with Blu Boam, Ashton Leigh and Harry Wedlake.

Horndean entertain Hellenic League outfit Royal Wootton Bassett at Five Heads Park (3pm).

Deans boss Michael Birmingham saw his side lose their previous match and he wants a response.

He said: ‘I have got good honest lads at the club and they were all disappointed after the last game.

‘Hopefully we have got that performance out of our system.

‘There are no easy games at this stage of the Vase.

‘This is a massive one for us.’

The hosts could be boosted by the return of Jordan Fancy, Dan Sackman and Danny Boyle.

Fareham Town meet Christchurch tomorrow (3pm).

The division one side knocked the Reds out of the Hampshire Senior Cup.

But Pete Stiles reckons his side can turn the tables.

He knows the opposition will be up feeling good, though.

‘We are a lot stronger than we were for the first game,’ said the Fareham boss.

‘It won’t be easy because our opponents are doing well.’

Stiles has signed AFC Portchester pair Craig Hardy and Robbie Pittman.

In the Wessex League premier division AFC Portchester welcome Bemerton Heath Harlequins to Wicor Rec.

Petersfield Town will be hoping they can repeat their Wessex League Cup success over unbeaten league-leaders Andover Town at Love Lane (3pm).