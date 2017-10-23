Baffins Milton Rovers making big impression in FA Vase

Have your say

Baffins Milton Rovers continue to make an impact in their first-ever FA Vase campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Radstock Town at the Kendall Stadium.

Joel Jackson conjured up a piece of second-half opportunism to send Louis Bell’s side into the second round of the national competition.

Bell is hoping for another home game in the next round in today’s draw.

‘We are very proud of where we have come from and what we are achieving,’ said Bell.

‘This was a good win for us against a decent opposition.

‘The first half was even stevens but we dominated the second half with Blu Boam and Lewis Stockford taking control in the middle.

‘A gale-force wind blowing across the pitch made it difficult for both sides.’

The decisive goal arrived on the hour when the visiting goalkeeper, who had been superb, made a fatal mistake.

He misjudged a back-pass, allowing Jackson to take the ball round him before slotting into an empty net.

Fareham recovered from a disastrous start to edge out Ivybridge Town in a seven-goal thriller at Cams Alders.

Poor defending at corners left the Reds trailing 2-0 after only 13 minutes. Scott Hamilton led the fightback levelling matters with two goals before the break.

Fifteen minutes into the second half the hosts were behind again.

The introduction of substitute Curt Robbins proved the winning hand.

Within a minute of going on he equalised, and ten minutes from time notched the winner from the spot.

‘We faced an onslaught at the end but we showed great resolve to keep them out,’ said Reds boss Pete Stiles.

AFC Portchester suffered Vase disappointment as they slipped to a 3-2 home defeat against Cullompton Rangers.

The Devon visitors led 3-0 before the Royals hit back with two late goals from Steve Ramsey and Garry Moody.

Royals manager Ian Saunders admitted his team had an off-day: ‘We were nowhere near it at all.’

United Services Portsmouth crashed out 3-0 at Christchurch. In the Wessex Premier Petersfield won 1-0 at Cowes Sports.