Baffins score late to proceed in cup as Bognor lose in league

A LATE penalty saw Bognor slip to a 2-1 defeat in their National League South match against Hampton & Richmond.

Ibra Sekajji gave the hosts the lead on 13 minutes, before the visitors equalised.

Hampton & Richmond scored the winner through a Max Kretschmar penalty.

In the FA Trophy Moneyfields’ game against Cray Wanderers was called off.

Meanwhile, in the FA Vase second round, Baffins Milton Rovers scored two late goals to win 3-1 against Cullompton Rovers.

The visitors scored on 21 minutes, before going down to 10 men before half-time.

Ashton Leigh equalised from the penalty spot for Baffins in the 75th minute.

Shortly after, the home side were also reduced to 10 men after Tyler Yates saw red.

Ryan Pennery gave them the lead on 85 minutes and the match was put to bed with a Callum Dart goal.

Fareham Town lost 3-2 against Christchurch, conceding the winner on 90 minutes after being in front.

Horndean’s home game against Royal Wootton Bassett was postponed.

Elsewhere, in the Wessex League premier division, Petersfield lost 2-1 against Andover. AFC Portchester’s game against Bemerton Heath was called off.