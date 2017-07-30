Bell rubbishes talk of Baffins becoming whipping boys

Have your say

Baffins Milton Rovers showed they are raring to go in the Wessex League premier division by giving Gosport Borough a 5-2 drubbing at the Kendalls Stadium.

Boss Louis Bell believes the victory over the Southern League premier division side might make a few people sit up and take note of what is happening at the club.

He is excited by the prospect of his side’s first season in the top tier of the Wessex League and feels they might just surprise a few people.

‘There has already been a lot of talk that we will be relegation fodder,’ said Bell.

‘Some have suggested we will be the whipping boys.

‘We won’t take any notice of that and will just concentrate on taking care of our own.

‘I am confident we won’t be an easy target and won’t be rolling over for anybody.

‘Off the field we have the footings in for the new clubhouse and also have a new stand up.

‘I am excited by everything that is going on at the club.’

Baffins had to dig deep in the opening 15 minutes against Borough as the visitors’ experienced midfielder Aaron Dawson took charge.

Gradually, though, Bell’s team got to grips with the game and went 3-0 up.

Winger Joel Jackson grabbed the first and Tyler Moret added a second.

And when Jackson was brought down in the area, George Thomas made no mistake with the penalty.

Borough hit back with goals either side of half-time but Baffins ran out easy winners with further goals from Moret and Jackson.

Unhappy Borough manager Alex Pike kept his Borough players in the dressing room for 45 minutes after the game.

Perry Ryan’s return will further strengthen Baffins, although he may take time to regain his match fitness having not played for more than a season.

Baffins play their first premier division game at Petersfield Town on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

‘It is a tough start for us – even though Petersfield were relegated back into this league at the end of last season,’ added Bell.