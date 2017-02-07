Bell: We respect Hamworthy but there’s no fear

MORE cup progress is the target for Baffins Milton Rovers tonight.

They host Hamworthy United in the Wessex League Cup quarter-finals at the Kendalls Stadium (7.45pm).

Division one outfit Rovers will feel they have every chance of capturing the premier division visitors scalp.

Manager Louis Bell, however, knows his side will have to be a lot better than they were in the first half against Folland Sports in the league.

Baffins eventually romped to a 5-0 win but only after Bell had criticised his team during the interval.

The dressing down had the desired effect and Bell is hoping his side can bring their second half performance to the cup tie.

‘We will respect Hamworthy but see no reason to fear them,’ said Bell.

‘They are going through a poor spell and we must look to take advantage of that.

‘We have built up a good cup pedigree over the years and this is a chance to add to that.

‘As a club we have come a long way in a short space of time.

‘We have plans to move further forward including a new major sponsorship deal with PMC.

‘The plan is to take the club up to the next level including dealing with the council to build a new clubhouse on the ground.

‘We have been getting good numbers coming through the gates to watch us.’

The home side certainly have the goal power to cause the Dorset visitors problems.

They are leading the goals for chart in division one, having netted 102 times so far this season in the league.

Ryan Pennery leads the way with 39 goals.

Tyler Moret with 24 is also a potent threat.

Added to that is the recent arrival of the experienced Bobby Scott who has already found the net five times in just three games.

If Baffins go into the game with the right mindset they have every chance of reaching the semi-finals in their first ever appearance in the competition.

That would be an excellent achievement for Bell and his talented team.

Gosport Borough travel to Hampton & Richmond Borough for a rearranged Vanarama National South fixture.

The Privett Park outfit will be desperate to get something from the game.

They know a defeat could see them fall into the bottom three.