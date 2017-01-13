Birmingham: Deans taking nothing for granted

Michael Birmingham has warned his Horndean players to take nothing for granted ahead of their Wessex League premier division visit to lowly Whitchurch United tomorrow (3pm).

Horndean started the new year with an emphatic 4-2 derby win at Fareham Town.

Indeed, two goals apiece for Connor Duffin and Sam Smart signalled the departure of Town boss Steve Stones from the Cams Alders hot seat.

And Deans manager Birmingham wants to see his side build on that performance.

‘Whitchurch is never an easy place to go plus they are fighting for their lives at the bottom,’ he said.

‘I am looking for us to adopt the same attitude as in our last game and for the players to keep applying themselves

‘We can’t make the mistake of thinking all we have to do to win the game is turn up.

‘Too many teams have come unstuck at Whitchurch in the past because of that.

‘We need to start the game at the same quick tempo as we did at Cams Alders.

‘Doing that we scored two early goals and put ourselves in charge.

‘Once we got onto the front foot it made it difficult for Fareham.

‘Our attitude was bang on and I want us bringing exactly the same to this game.

‘We have been in good form, working hard and doing the basics well.

‘Another area we have improved in is with our discipline.

‘At the start of the season it wasn’t great but we have managed to turn that around.’

Luke Heard and Jay Johnson are still ruled out by injury.

AFC Portchester are hoping to bring FA Vase heroes Team Solent down to earth in tomorrow’s meeting at Test Park (3pm).

The students of Solent University have reached the last 16 of the Vase – just three games away from a Wembley final.

Royals boss Graham Rix has signed two new players and they are drafted straight into their squad.

Forward Alex Miroy, who has been at Horndean, Petersfield and Paulsgrove, and midfielder Lewis Edwards, who signed from Chichester City, are set to make their debuts.

‘Team Solent are a good side with some good players,’ said Rix.

‘We are looking to bounce back in the league after our defeat by Moneyfields.

‘I am looking for us to set out on another long unbeaten run.’