Bradbury handed new Hawks deal

Hawks chairman Derek Pope has given manager Lee Bradbury a massive vote of confidence with a new two-year deal.

Bradbury is delighted the club is keeping faith with him in their bid to rise back up the non-league ranks.

His first task is to make sure the Hawks get promoted back into National League South.

They are currently a point behind Ryman League premier division leaders Bognor with three games left to play.

Only the title-winners will earn automatic promotion, with the runners-up facing the play-offs.

Bradbury is determined to reward the boards confidence by bringing success to the club.

‘It is fantastic news for me because I am proud to be manager at this football club,’ he said.

‘Last year’s relegation was terrible for everyone at the club and it hurt me badly.

‘Mistakes were made but I feel as a management team we have learned from them.

‘Last season only made us more determined and ready to put the record straight.

‘I always face challenges head on, which is something my army background taught me.

‘Up until last season we had been in and around the play-offs, reached the FA Trophy semi-finals and lifted two cups.

‘The club recognise we have continued to progress as a club this season.

‘We work hard to make sure we do things the right way.’

Bradbury has lofty ambitions for the club and his priority is winning the final three games of the season to clinch the title.

He wants to start his next two years in charge at a higher level.

He added: ‘My aim is to eventually take the club up to Conference National.

‘That is something the chairman has wanted ever since I have been here. I want to deliver that for him.

‘But first and foremost we have to get ourselves promoted this season.’

The Hawks travel to Canvey Island on Good Friday before hosting Bognor at Westleigh Park on Easter Monday.