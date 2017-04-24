Carter: Moneys are worthy champions... Reds finish in fine style

MONEYFIELDS celebrated finishing top of the Wessex League premier division despite the league delaying the presentation of the trophy until after the club’s FA hearing in midweek.

Dave Carter’s side beat Newport IW 1-0 at Dover Road to finish the season two points ahead of nearest rivals Portland United.

The club, however, have a three-point deduction hanging over them after being found guilty by the Hampshire FA of fielding a player while he was under suspension.

Moneyfields have denied the accusation and have appealed to the Football Association.

‘If they take the title away from us it will be a travesty,’ said Carter.

‘As far as we are concerned, whatever happens, we regard ourselves as worthy champions.

‘We have topped the table since October.’

In a game they needed to win, captain Steve Hutchings scored the vital goal, 15 minutes from the end.

Brett Poate crossed to the far post where the big striker powered home his header.

Hutchings missed a penalty five minutes later but in the end it didn’t matter.

Fareham Town finished in style with a 3-1 win at Blackfield & Langley.

The game didn’t start well for the Reds as they conceded in the first two minutes and Curt Robbins missed a 26th-minute penalty.

Blackfield were reduced to 10 men after the penalty.

Ash Tattersall notched a hat-trick as the Reds dominated from then.

‘To finish 12th after starting the year at the bottom is a big achievement,’ said manager Pete Stiles.

‘Nearly all the players are re-signed for next season so it is looking good.’

Mark Smith claimed a hat-trick to give Horndean a 3-1 success to finish in style against Bashley.

Michael Birmingham’s side ended the season in sixth spot.

‘We have set the foundations to move forward again next season,’ said Birmingham

‘It was another game where we dominated and led by a couple of goals at the break.’

Joe Noakes celebrated his first game since December with AFC Portchester’s opening goal in their 4-1 win at Verwood Town.

He headed in at a corner after 90 seconds on his return from his knee injury.

After the break Miles Everett scored and Alex Baldacchino netted twice.

‘It was a decent performance and points the way towards next season,’ said stand-in manager Ian Saunders.