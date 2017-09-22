Carter: We need to be more disciplined against Chalfont

Have your say

Dave Carter is calling on Moneyfields to maintain their discipline ahead of their Southern League east division game against Chalfont St Peter at Dover Road tomorrow (3pm).

The visitors top the league’s disciplinary charts while the Moneys’ record this season is starkly contrasting.

Joe Briggs misses the game as he starts a three-match ban following his straight red card for a tackle at Thame United.

First-choice goalkeeper Steve Mowthorpe returns after serving a three-match ban after he was sent off in an FA Cup tie at Cinderford Town.

Carter was not pleased with his keeper, who was dismissed after the final whistle in the Forest of Dean.

The Moneyfields boss said: ‘Discipline has to be the focus this weekend.

‘It is good to have Steve back after having to use three different goalkeepers in the past three games.

‘He knows he let himself and others down by getting sent off in the way he did.

‘Hopefully he has learned his lesson and will come back in and make amends for his indiscretion.

‘In our home games so far this season teams have arrived looking to ruffle our feathers.

‘They have been rough and tumble affairs with the opposition having players sent off every time.

‘Chalfont St Peter are top of the disciplinary charts so we have to make sure whatever happens we keep our heads.

‘We have been playing good football and have to keep focusing on that.’

Moneyfields have made an excellent start in the higher level after promotion from Wessex League premier division last season.

They are second in the league behind AFC Dunstable only on goal difference.

Carter was also delighted his side’s 3-0 second round Hampshire Senior Cup win against Sholing Sports on Tuesday.

He made eight changes to the team – and had defender Sam Pearce in goal.

The Dover Road boss believes it proves how strong his squad is.

‘It shows our strength in depth,’ Carter added.

‘The result also showed that we have progressed from the Wessex League days.

‘I was impressed by our work rate against a strong Sholing side.’

Carter is hoping some of his experienced players can shake off minor knocks ahead of tomorrow’s clash.

Moneys are sweating on the fitness of Steve Hutchings, Dan Wooden, Lewis Fennemore and Brett Poate.