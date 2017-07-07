Deans handed home draw in FA Cup as trio hit road

Horndean will enjoy a home draw when the FA Cup gets under way on Saturday, August 5.

However, Fareham Town, AFC Portchester and Petersfield Town must take to the road for their extra preliminary round fixtures.

Michael Birmingham’s outfit will welcome Melksham Town to Five Heads Park.

And with £1,500 going to the winner, the Deans will be determined to make home advantage count against their Western League premier division rivals.

Fareham travel to Bashley, while AFC Portchester visit Christchurch and Petersfield will take on Thatcham Town.

Southern League division one central Moneyfields enter the Cup at the next stage, with £1,925 up for grabs when they visit Badshot Lea or Verwood Town in the preliminary round on August 19.

If Horndean get through, they will visit Binfield or Miles Rutherford’s Chichester City.

Success for Fareham would mean another away trip – this time to Salisbury.

The Rams would also be on the road again, with Sholing or Alresford Town up next.

However, AFC Portchester have the carrot of a home tie against Amesbury Town or Eversleigh & California.

Southern League premier division Gosport Borough will enter the competition at the first qualifying round on September 2.

The Hawks and Bognor, who are both preparing for National League South campaigns, will wait until the second qualifying round on September 16.

The FA Trophy draw sees Moneyfields hosting Bideford on Saturday, October 7.

That fixture will be worth £3,000 – with a visit to Fleet Town or Yate Town up for grabs in the first qualifying round.

Borough await the winners of the tie between Bristol Manor Farm and Cinderford Town, with the Hawks and Bognor beginning their campaigns on November 25 in the third qualifying round.

Baffins Milton Rovers travel to Cowes Sports in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase on Saturday, September 9.

United Services host Verwood Town, Petersfield Town welcome Corsham Town and Horndean entertain Andover Town.

The winners of these ties earn £550, while the losers are to be given a £175 pick-me-up.

Fareham Town host Binfield and AFC Portchester welcome Tadley Calleva or Andover New Street in the second qualifying round on Saturday, September 23.

FA VASE (remaining second qualifying round ties): Hamble Club or Bemerton Heath Harlequins v Petersfield Town or Corsham; Midhurst & Easebourne v United Services or Verwood Town; Cowes Sports or Baffins Milton Rovers v Selsey; Knaphill or Sidlesham v Horndean or Andover Town

FA YOUTH CUP: Preliminary round (week commencing September 4): Hawks v Salisbury; Dorking Wanderers v Bognor. First qualifying round (week commencing September 18): Hawks or Salisbury v Winchester City; AFC Portchester v Romsey Town; Poole Town or Farnborough v Fareham Town; Frimley Green or Worthing United v Dorking Wanderers or Bognor