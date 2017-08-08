Deans repeat trick... Reds see off Rams... Round-up

Have your say

HORNDEAN got the better of AFC Portchester just as they did last season.

Michael Birmingham’s side recorded a good 2-0 victory over the talented Royals in the Wessex League premier division at Five Heads Park.

Dan Sackman and Connor Duffin were on the mark to give the Deans the victory.

They will be delighted to have continued their positive form after beating Melksham in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Both teams were expecting a tough fight to get the three points.

Sackman opened the scoring after two minutes.

The Deans soon pushed for a second goal and Duffin saw his header saved.

Portchester also managed to create some openings but were unable to beat Deans keeper Derek Harding who was in good form when needed.

The score was 1-0 to the home side at the break.

But the crucial second soon arrived.

Duffin was fouled as he looked to get into the box.

The free-kick was delivered by Jack Maloney and Duffin was in the right place to knock the ball into the back of the net.

Maloney was sent off for two yellow cards but the Deans coped well with any Portchester pressure and defended strongly.

They even had a close effort to add a third goal but Duffin shot wide.

Meanwhile, Fareham Town beat Petersfield Town 5-2 at Cams Alders.

The Reds have made a positive start to the season having also beaten Bashley in the FA Cup.

They took confidence from that success and although the Rams fought hard they were not able to get anything out of the contest.

Fareham were 3-0 up at the break and then 4-0 ahead by 54 minutes of the match.

Marcus Bedford and Luke Kendall pulled goals back for Petersfield before the Reds added their fifth goal.

Baffins Milton Rovers lost 4-0 away at Sholing.