‘Eye-opener’ for Wooden as he revels in Moneys return

Dan Wooden enjoyed his return to Dover Road as he scored the opening goal in Moneyfields’ 3-0 win over Verwood Town in the Wessex League premier division on Saturday.

Last term, Wooden was feted for scoring the non-league goal-of-the-season – a spectacular overhead kick for Gosport Borough against the Hawks in National League South.

That effort was watched by a huge audience when it was shown on Sky televisions’s Soccer AM.

His first goal since returning to Moneyfields, however, was a far cry from those heady heights.

In the 36th minute of the clash with Verwood, he scored with a simple tap-in from six yards – in front of the non-league equivalent of one man and his dog.

It mattered little to Wooden, though.

He is just delighted to be back playing on his old stomping ground.

‘It is good to be back and even better to get on the scoresheet,’ said the Moneys forward.

‘I started playing at Moneyfields when I was seven and I made my first-team debut for the club at the age of 16.

‘After that I didn’t look back and Gosport Borough came in for me.

‘All my ex-youth team managers and my dad were there to see my first game back on Saturday.

‘It is a bit of an eye-opener back in the Wessex League but I am enjoying it.

‘If I can help spearhead Moneyfields’ bid for their first-ever Wessex League premier division title then I will be happy.

‘At the moment, we are in a good position sitting pretty at the top.’

Moneyfields never looked in trouble against lowly Verwood and completed their win with second-half goals from Gary Austin and Nathan Paxton.

Meanwhile, there was nothing but frustration for AFC Portchester who arrived at Portland United only to find the ground shrouded in dense fog.

‘There was no way the game could have been played,’ said Royals manager Graham Rix.

‘It is a shame because the weather was clear all the way down there.

‘Their ground is on the top of a 650-foot hill and it wasn’t until we arrived at the bottom that the fog closed in.

‘Logistically, it is a nightmare because it means we have to repeat the long trip on a midweek night. That makes it a real tester.

‘Portland were lovely people, though, and just as gutted after the effort we had made.’