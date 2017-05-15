Former Pompey striker ready to impress after joining Hawks

FORMER Pompey striker Matt Tubbs is eager to impress after joining the Hawks as they prepare for their return to Vanarama National League South.

The 32-year-old spent last season at Forest Green Rovers, Sutton United and Eastleigh.

Tubbs had just over a year at Fratton Park after signing a two-and-a-half-year deal in 2015, scoring 14 goals in 39 appearances, before going on loan to Eastleigh in February 2016.

He is looking forward to returning to the area and will relish the challenge of helping the Hawks progress even higher up the non-league ladder.

‘Lee Bradbury signed me when he was at Bournemouth so we both know what we are about,’ said Tubbs.

‘He has a philosophy of doing things the right way and doesn’t stray from that.

‘It is a new challenge for me and I can’t wait to get my teeth stuck into it

‘I will give it a 100 per cent and remain confident in my ability to do a job.

‘I just love playing football, working hard at training and in games.

‘The Hawks have got some good momentum after gaining promotion which is a big thing at any level.’

Tubbs is also pleased to be back in his local area and has good memories of his time with Pompey.

He loved playing in front of the passionate fans.

And he is delighted to see the club on the way back up after promotion to League One.

‘Playing in front of 16,000 plus passionate Pompey fans was something else,’ said Tubbs.

‘I am so pleased they got promoted and it is such a big plus for the city.

‘Next season I can see them pushing at the top end of the league again.’

