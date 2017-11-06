Gosport Borough boss to ‘take heart when pain subsides’

Have your say

Mick Catlin admitted his pain at Gosport Borough’s 1-0 loss to St Neots at Privett Park on Saturday.

The boss reckons it was a chance missed by his troops as they hunt for a first win of the Southern League premier division campaign.

Gosport Borough boss Mick Catlin. Picture: Keith Woodland

However, he is confident he will be able to take heart from the performance – after the hurt subsides.

‘It is all about fine margins,’ said Catlin.

‘I am disappointed and frustrated because it is a game we could have got something from.

‘If you don’t take your chances, though, you won’t win football matches.

‘Apart from the one bit of sloppiness which led to their goal, we defended reasonably well.

‘When St Neots had a player sent off in the second half, we pushed another one forward but couldn’t find a way through.

‘After the pain of defeat subsides I might be able to take some heart from the performance.

‘If we perform to our capabilities then we know we are in with a chance.

‘St Neots were a good side, passed the ball well and asked lots of questions of us.

‘We deserved something but when you are at the bottom things hardly ever seem to go your way.’

Borough fell behind on 12 minutes when they were caught out by a quick counter-attack.

Defender Eddie Wakley brought down Dion Sembie-Ferris and home keeper Tom Price was sent the wrong way from the spot.

The hosts should have equalised when the excellent Frankie Page ran down the right and picked out the unmarked Iffy Onwuachu at the far post.

But the young striker put his header wide.

In the second half, Matt Sinclair and Liam Mears also missed good chances.

Sinclair had the goal at his mercy but was denied by a double-save on the line by the St Neots goalkeeper.

On 58 minutes, Kyron Wiltshire was sent off after a poor challenge on Harry Medway.

But despite their numerical advantage, Borough failed to find a way through.

Catlin’s side are five points adrift – in the sole relegation place.