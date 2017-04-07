Gosport must continue to apply pressure in bid to avoid drop

DANNY THOMPSON reckons Gosport Borough can still stay up as they journey to Welling United in the Vanarama National League South.

He insists they have to keep believing.

With five games left Borough are four points adrift of safety.

But their coach believes they can still stay up.

‘We will be looking to get something from Welling to keep the pressure on the teams above us,’ said Thompson.

‘I don’t see any reason why we can’t come away with at least a point.

‘It is important we stay in contention ahead of a big Easter weekend.

‘We go to bottom-of-the-league Bishop’s Stortford on Good Friday for a massive game.

‘Then on Easter Monday we host Oxford City and I believe these are two winnable games.

‘It might all come down to our home game against Whitehawk on the final day of the season.

‘If we do avoid relegation it would be the greatest of all great escapes when you consider what the club has been through since October.

‘At Welling we will need to make sure we take our chances when they come along.

‘In our past two or three games we have failed to do that and it has cost us.

‘All the times we are not finishing teams off when we get the chance it causes us problems.’

Borough are hoping to see their resources boosted by the return of two players.

Josh Carmichael and Eastleigh youth team player Jack Masterton are expected to return after injury.

Borough’s squad has been down to the bare bones with a transfer embargo preventing them from bringing in any fresh faces.

The transfer deadline passed in the week so Borough have to work with the resources they have for the rest of the season.

Thompson admitted it has been difficult with the restrictions the club have faced but having a couple of players back will be a nice boost.

He added: ‘We have had three or four embargoes during the season and this has tied our hands behind our backs at times.

‘There have been times when it would have been good to freshen things up but we weren’t able to do so.

‘If we can get a couple of players back then it does increase our options.

‘Josh gives us a creative force in the final third of the pitch and he can also score goals.

‘If he is fit then it will be a major plus for us.’

Despite their off the field problems Borough remain positive about the final few weeks of the season.

Wins over St Albans City and Bath City has restored some confidence in the ranks.

Thompson believes the players who have stayed with the club must take a lot of the credit for that.

‘You can’t knock the spirit of the players who stayed and didn’t jump ship,’ said Thompson.

‘They have stuck together and have kept believing.’

Gosport Borough: Jordan, Dawson, Bird, Lanahan, Sanders, Oastler, Lea, Harding, Lee, Wright, Suraci, Carmichael, Masterton, Brice, Martin, Bailey, Walters, Watch