Gosport: Time was right to end Alex Pike’s spell in charge

GOSPORT BOROUGH have sacked manager Alex Pike after the struggling Southern League club were knocked out of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Results have not been good for the team this season, while they try to rebuild after financial problems over recent years.

They are bottom of the premier division and lost 2-1 to Swindon Supermarine in the FA Cup.

Gosport chairman Iain Sellstrom said: ‘This has been a very difficult decision given Alex’s loyalty to the club over the past 12 years.

‘I have very much enjoyed working with Alex since I took office but it is my duty to put the club’s long-term interests as my primary consideration.

‘Everyone connected with Gosport Borough should recognise the effort and commitment Alex has brought to his role as manager of this special club.’

Pike took charge in 2005 and led the club to the National League South for the first time and the FA Trophy final at Wembley in 2014.

A club statement added: ‘Chairman, board and everyone connected with the club would like to thank Alex for his unceasing efforts during his time at Gosport Borough FC and wish him well for the future.

‘He has seen many successes during his time as manager of Gosport.

‘The last couple of years have been very difficult for Alex but he has stuck with the club in an attempt to help turn around its fortunes.

‘However, results have not been favourable at the start of this season and the chairman felt that now was the right time to call an end to Alex’s tenure as manager.’

Assistant boss Danny Thompson takes charge for the Hampshire Senior Cup trip to Basingstoke.

He is in temporary control of football matters.