Hawks must tear out of blocks against Kingstonian

LEE BRADBURY wants Hawks to tear out of the blocks as they prepare to welcome Kingstonian to Westleigh Park tomorrow (3pm).

The boss is calling for maximum points from two consecutive home games in the Ryman League premier division.

A 5-0 win against Grays last time out at Westleigh Park has provided the right formula to follow.

Bradbury set the Hawks a target of seven points from three games at the start of the holiday period.

They started with a 1-1 Boxing Day draw at Bognor and tomorrow Kingstonian are the visitors.

On Monday the Hawks will be aiming to complete a league double over visitors Wingate & Finchley.

‘We are heading into an important period with nine games in the next month,’ said Bradbury.

‘It would be good to go into it in a winning frame of mind.

‘Kingstonian will be tough because they are good going forwards and have the league’s top goalscorer Ryan Moss.

‘He used to be a Hawks player so he will be coming back with a point to prove.

‘They are a decent side but we are at home and I want seven points over the festive period.

‘To achieve that we have to win our next two home games.

‘I am looking for us to carry on from our last home game when we outplayed Grays in a 5-0 win.

‘Again I am looking for us to take the game to our opponents from the start.

‘We are keen to start the year in a positive fashion.

‘At this moment in time we are bang on target to where we want to be come the end of the season.

‘It is a decent opportunity for us to kick on.’

It was a hard earned point at Bognor in a game that both teams had chances to win.

Ryan Woodford put the Hawks ahead on the stroke of half-time but Ed Sanders equalised just after the hour for the Rocks.

Hawks goalkeeper Ryan Young was called upon to make a couple of vital saves to ensure the Hawks came away with a share of the spoils.

Bradbury was pleased to come away with the point.

‘I was reasonably pleased to be fair with the way we played,’ said Bradbury.

‘It was a decent point away from home after the way we implemented our game plan.

‘In the first half we passed the ball well and tried to get our wing backs high up the pitch.

‘Both teams wanted to play and though it was competitive everything was done in the right spirit.

‘After they scored we were pinned in for a spell but defended well.

‘A draw in the end was a fair reflection of the game.’

Hawks: Young, Strugnell, Woodford, Molyneaux, Williams, Stock, Lewis, Robinson, Hayter, Prior, Rutherford, Paterson, Harris, Tarbuck, Barker, Swallow