Horndean celebrate Vase joy at Portland

Horndean edged into the second round of the FA Vase with a superb victory at Wessex League premier division rivals Portland United.

Jack Maloney netted the only goal of the game in the 81st minute after Deans keeper Tom Price had saved a first-half penalty.

Bradley Tarbuck netted twice as the Hawks hammered Petersfield Town. Picture: Keith Woodland

Elsewhere, there were wins for Moneyfields, Fareham Town and the Hawks on a busy night of non-league action.

Gosport Borough suffered more misery as they went down 5-1 to Southern League premier division title-chasers Slough Town.

Iffy Onuachu had reduced the deficit to 2-1 shortly before half-time. But a hat-trick from Brad Wadkins and a double by former Hawks striker Manny Williams ensured Slough won it.

In the east division, Moneyfields strengthened their grip on top spot with a 2-0 victory over Egham Town at Dover Road.

Joe Briggs opened the scoring after 10 minutes before Connor Bailey doubled the advantage with a fine strike shortly before the hour mark.

Egham rattled the crossbar before Lewis Cole conceded a 66th-minute penalty and was given his marching orders.

Ryan Pennery dragged his spot-kick wide, though, and Bailey was later dismissed as both sides finished the game with 10 men.

The Hawks breezed into the last eight of the Portsmouth Senior Cup with a 9-0 hammering of Peteresfield Town in a repeat of last season’s final.

Alfie Rutherford netted a hat-trick, including two goals in the opening seven minutes of the Love Lane fixture.

Bradley Turbuck struck twice. He completed the rout late on as Lee Bradbury’s side notched four goals in six minutes.

George Barker and James Hayter netted penalties, while Ryan Woodford and Theo Lewis also got themselves on the scoresheet.

Fareham Town will join the Hawks in the quarter-finals after a stoppage-time winner at Baffins Milton Rovers.

Scott Hamilton scored both goals as the Reds won 2-1 at the Kendall Stadium. Lewis Stockford had cancelled the first one out, while Max Davies rattled the woodwork for Baffins.

In the Wessex League, AFC Portchester were left feeling a little hard-done-by as they went down 3-1 at Lymington Town.

Alex Baldacchino gave the Royals and eighth-minute lead and they looked the better side for much of the contest.

But Owen Fee levelled on 41 minutes and two goals in the space of six minutes midway through the second half pinched the points for the hosts.

Finally, division one United Services suffered a 5-1 defeat at the hands of top-tier Blackfield & Langley in the third round of the Wessex League Cup.

Lewis Beale got the consolation for the Burnaby Road outfit.