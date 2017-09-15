Horndean ready to go toe-to-toe with Blackfield

Have your say

Horndean are relishing the chance to take on unbeaten Wessex League premier division leaders Blackfield & Langley at Gang Warily tomorrow (3pm).

Michael Birmingham’s visitors are also unbeaten in the league this season, so a thrilling battle is on the cards.

With three consecutive cup victories under their belt, confidence is high in the Deans camp.

Birmingham is interested to see how his young side cope with their latest challenge.

‘This is a massive game for us against the leaders,’ said the Horndean boss.

‘Blackfield are flying at the moment and are yet to drop a point in the league.

‘They are an outstanding, powerful outfit.

‘We will go them and show them respect but at the same time won’t fear them.

‘Our form is also good and we will be going there with nothing to lose.

‘We are prepared to go toe-to-toe with one of the big budget teams and see how far away from them we are.

‘My players keep raising their game and this is another huge test for them.’

Baffins Milton Rovers are also up against unbeaten opponents as they make the trip to Lymington Town in the top flight.

Coach Steve Weston accepts it won’t be an easy task for the Kendall Stadium outfit.

‘This is a tough game but hopefully we can translate some of our cup success into the league,’ he said.

‘We have had two very good cup wins in the past week and the spirit is good in the camp.

‘After losing our past two league games, we have got to get back into good habits.’

Baffins have suffered a blow with an injury to Harry Wedlake.

The former Hawks player has a suspected fractured foot.

If confirmed, the injury will keep him out for a lengthy spell.

Elsewhere, Petersfield Town visit winless rivals Team Solent.

The Rams make the trip following the boost of a midweek success in the league cup.

Petersfield shocked high-flying Andover Town – knocking them out of the competition 7-6 in the penalty shootout.

Fareham Town are looking to end a seven-game losing streak.

Pete Stiles’ team travel to fellow strugglers Amesbury Town.

The Reds need a confidence boost following their league cup exit at the hands of division one outfit AFC Stoneham.