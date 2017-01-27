Increased competition lifts Fareham boss Stiles

PETE STILES has brought in a number of reinforcements ahead of Fareham Town’s clash with Verwood Town at Cams Alders (3pm).

Ash Tattersall and Callum Laycock have returned from Moneyfields, Elliot Roberts, from Horndean, and Bradey Norton is back after a spell away from the game.

Stiles has made an unbeaten start to his reign but realises his squad needs strengthening in a bid to stay up.

The Reds head into the game third from bottom, three points ahead of the visitors, who prop up the rest of the table.

‘This is a game we need to be winning,’ said Stiles.

‘It is a bit different because in our first two games in charge we were expected to get beat.

‘Now the boot is on the other foot and this is one where we will be expected to win.

‘Things are looking a lot healthier squad wise with the new players coming in.

‘It means for once we have finally got competition for places.

‘Three points will make a massive difference.’

The arrival of the new players gives Stiles a number of increased options.

Laycock can play up front or at the back.

And his strength will be a big asset.

Tattersall is predominantly a left-sided player and is a real handful on his day.

Twenty-one year old Roberts was with Stiles at AFC Portchester a couple of years ago.

He is another who can play out wide or up front.

Norton hasn’t played this season.

But he is on his way back after a couple of good training sessions.

AFC Portchester make the long journey to Portland United for the second time in a matter of weeks.

On the previous occasion the Royals travelled all the way there only to see the game called off because of dense fog.

Manager Graham Rix is forced to reshuffle with suspensions and injuries hitting his squad.

Joe Bye and Josh Warren are suspended with Garry Moody and Miles Everett ruled out by injury.

Portchester manager Graham Rix is looking for his side to step up their efforts to start climbing the table.

But they know they need to be on their best form if they are to get three points tomorrow.

‘Portland aren’t up there for no reason and we are expecting a tough game,’ said Rix.

‘We want to keep climbing the league so we are looking to get a positive result.’