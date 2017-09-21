Manns tribute charity match

Have your say

A CHARITY game between the Gosport Borough Legends and Hawks Legends is taking place at Privett Park tomorrow (7.45pm).

The game is a tribute to Kim Manns, a popular player with Waterlooville and Petersfield FC in the 1970s and 80s, who died recently and money raised is for Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Former Borough players Adam Canfield, Ian Rew, Stuart Hensman and Neil Scammell are set to feature.

Shaun Wilkinson, Gary McDonald, Aaron Cook, Timmy Hambley and James Taylor are all expecting to pull on the Hawks shirt once again.

Entry is free with donations gratefully received.