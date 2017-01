Mick Catlin has this morning announced his exit from Gosport Borough.

The assistant manager revealed his departure on Twitter.

Mick Catlin joins the players in celebrating their FA Trophy semi-final success in 2014. Picture: Dave Haines

Catlin said: ‘I wish to announce that I have left Gosport Borough.

‘It was a difficult decision after nine years but the right one for me and the club.

‘I would like to thank the fans for their support and wish the club and the players, past and present, all the best for the future.’