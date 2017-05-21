Moneys signal intent with Pearce deal

Dave Carter insists Moneyfields’ capture of experienced defender Sam Pearce makes a big statement ahead of their first season of Southern League football.

The Dover Road club earned promotion by finishing second in the Wessex League premier division last term.

Only a contentious points deduction saw them denied the title.

Pearce, with 400 Conference South games under his belt, is a big signing for the club.

‘This shows we have no intention of going into the higher league just to make the numbers up,’ said Moneys boss Carter.

‘You can’t buy the sort of experience Pearce has.

‘He is versatile and can play at the back or in central midfield. Wherever he plays he gives you a physical presence and is particularly good in the air.

‘He finished the season at Farnborough and they won promotion.’

Moneyfields have been placed in the central division.

Carter is happy with that, preferring it to the south and west division, although he accepts the extra travelling involved may be a headache.

Moneyfields’ new surroundings will include long-distance trips to Cambridge City and AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Carter added: ‘To be honest, it is the league I wanted to be in and hopefully the longest journeys will be on a Saturday.

‘We knew all along there would be a lot more travelling involved.

‘In a way, I am pleased we will be heading up the A3 and along the M25 for a change.

‘Even in the Wessex League, heading west to Bournemouth and Portland was never straightforward.

‘Now, though, we have to make sure for midweek games that players are able to get off work at mid-afternoon.

‘We are excited about playing at the higher level.

‘I have been in the Wessex League for the last eight years and it is good to put that behind me, particularly after the events of last season.

‘With the way the leagues are being reshuffled, with an extra level being put in, a top-six finish could be enough to get promotion.

‘That is what we are aiming for.

‘Most of the players I have spoken to from last season are keen to stay.

‘Over the next few weeks we will be getting them to put pen to paper.

‘I will also be looking to add four or five new faces.’

Experienced forward Dan Wooden has re-signed after spending the second half of last season at Dover Road.

He is another player with lots of experience at a higher level.