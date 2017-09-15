Pearce primed for stint as Moneys number one

Have your say

Moneyfields manager Dave Carter still has a goalkeeper headache ahead of tomorrow’s Southern League east division game at Thame United (3pm).

Regular stopper Steve Mowthorpe is still suspended after being sent off at Cinderford Town in the FA Cup.

Last weekend Carter was able to draft in Cameron Scott from Wessex League AFC Portchester, who were without a game.

He is unable to do that for this game because Scott is required as part of the Royals squad for their FA Cup game at Truro City.

If Carter is unable to find any cover then he may have to resort using one of his defenders as a goalkeeper.

‘I have two possible goalkeepers I am talking to but if nothing comes of them I will have to go with defender Sam Pearce,’ said the boss.

‘Sam has done the job before a few times when he was at Gosport.

‘So it is not as if it will be something totally new to him.

‘It is a far from ideal situation, though, because it disrupts the team.’

Carter is also waiting on the fitness of striker Steve Hutchings.

The powerful forward has had minor surgery on his back.

His availability will depend on how quickly he can recover but his absence would be a big blow.

Despite the problems, Moneyfields will travel to lowly Thame in confident mood and determined to maintain their unbeaten record in the league.

‘We are the only team left unbeaten in the Southern league,’ said Carter.

‘Expectations are rising all the time but we have to make sure we keep our feet on the ground.

‘Our aim is to finish in the top seven and make the play-offs.

‘To do that we have to make sure we maintain our standards.

‘The players have taken the step up in league in their stride.

‘Overall we have lost just one game since the start of November last year.

‘Winning is a great habit to have.

‘So far the players have handled every challenge put in front of them.’

If young striker Ryan Pennery can add to his tally of six goals in five games, Carter’s side will have every chance of keeping their record intact.