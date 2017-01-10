Petersfield target cup success

IT’S SOMEWHAT strange that among the chaos that has been their Southern League season, Petersfield Town stand on the brink of reaching the semi-final stages of two cup competitions.

The Rams have already booked their place in the last four of the Portsmouth Senior Cup and tonight they will be looking to reach the last four of the Russell Cotes Cup.

Standing in their way is the formidable challenge of Wessex League premier division highflyers AFC Portchester – who will be keen to complete a double over their Southern League visitors.

The home side have already beaten Petersfield 4-0 in the Hampshire Senior Cup this season on what was a difficult night for the Rams.

At the time Andy Neal was in charge at Love Lane and his side were left shell shocked after they went 4-0 down after only 17 minutes of the match.

Petersfield will be hoping for better tonight.

‘In what has been a bizarre season for the club, reaching the semi-finals of the Portsmouth Senior Cup and quarter-finals of the Russell Cotes Cup has almost gone unnoticed while we try to overcome the other problems we have been having,’ said chairman Graeme Moir.

‘It has been a really tough campaign for us in the league but to reach a cup final and everything that goes with that would give the club and everyone involved at Petersfield a day out to look forward to.

‘It’s not as though we have breezed through the cups easily – we have had some tough games to get through along the way.

‘It would be a just reward for everybody both on and off the pitch and what they have put into the club in difficult circumstances.

‘A cup final would allow us to take something out of a season we would otherwise all rather forget.’

The Petersfield camp were left frustrated by their latest setback in the league – a 2-1 defeat at fellow strugglers Histon with Matt Andrews netting for the Rams.

‘Saturday was another tough pill to swallow,’ explained Moir.

‘Portchester will give us another tough workout. We are so close to putting regular wins together – just small margins in the games are costing us right now.

‘As well as cup progression, tonight gives us another 90 minutes to try to get some of those margins going in our favour and ironing out the issues which cost us in matches.’

Meanwhile, Moneyfields host Liss in the Russell Cotes Cup tonight at Dover Road.