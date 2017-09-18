Pike: I won’t walk away from Borough

Have your say

Gosport Borough’s dismal season continued with an FA Cup exit at the hands of Swindon Supermarine at Privett Park.

The 2-1 defeat piled more pressure on manager Alex Pike.

However, the Borough boss is determined to stick with it.

‘Anyone who knows me will know I am not a quitter and won’t walk away,’ said Pike.

‘I said at the start of the season it was going to be tough and I asked people to be patient.

‘When you are under a transfer embargo and cannot bring players in then it is difficult.

‘I still believe we can turn things around given the chance.

‘Things are so much better than they were last season with a chairman and board working hard to solve the problems.

‘It is no good getting frustrated and all the time I am manager here I will keep working hard on the training ground to improve it.’

Borough trailed at the break but levelled eight minutes into the second half.

Aaron Dawson nipped in behind the Swindon defence and picked out Tyrell Mitford who flicked the ball into the roof of the net.

The hosts fell behind again in the 66th minute and failed to find a way back.

‘It is the same story and I am beginning to sound like a cracked record,’ said Pike.

‘For a large part of the game we played well only to concede two sloppy goals through defensive errors.’

AFC Portchester did themselves proud by running National League South hosts Truro City close before losing 2-0 in Cornwall.

The hosts needed two late goals to see off the challenge of the Wessex League outfit.

Manager Ian Saunders was proud of the way his side performed.

‘We gave a really good account of ourselves,’ he said.

‘At the same time we were a little disappointed we got beaten.

‘We had some good chances to take the lead in the first half but didn’t take them.

‘When Truro went in front we felt there was a handball.

‘Just after that we hit the woodwork.

‘I am immensely proud of the lads and it was a good day for the club.’