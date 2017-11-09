Suspensions won’t stop team of the month Moneyfields

Have your say

MONEYFIELDS are aiming to add FA Trophy progress to their impressive first three months in the Southern League.

Dave Carter’s side top the east division and remain unbeaten after 13 league games.

Moneyfields were named on Wednesday as October’s winners of the team of the month.

The focus tomorrow, however, switches to the FA Trophy with Ryman League south side Cray Wanderers visiting Dover Road for a second qualifying round tie.

Moneys are hit by the absence of two of their most experienced players who are suspended.

Central defender Brett Poate and midfielder Lewis Fennemore were sent off last weekend at AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Poate was adjudged the last defender when he brought down the opposition striker.

It was a decision which looked harsh to say the least.

Fennemore was shown the red card for overexuberant goal celebrations in front of the home fans.

Though Carter accepts their absence isn’t ideal he believes his squad has the depth to deal with it.

Their form in the league even with suspensions and players sent off has remained strong and they have every confidence they can continue to get positive results.

‘We have shown before this season that we can still be successful with key players missing,’ said Moneys boss Carter.

‘There is a great never-say-die spirit in the squad and a determination not to get beaten.

‘That was evident again in our 2-2 draw at Rushden when we equalised with a goal deep into stoppage-time.

‘We have a lot of players in our squad who have outstanding cup experience.

‘They have played in a lot of big games and know how to handle the occasion.

‘Cray will be tough opponents because they are also on a long unbeaten run.

‘It should be a cracking encounter between two in-form sides.’

Carter hopes his squad will be boosted by the return of a number of players.

Leading goalscorer Ryan Pennery is back in the squad.

And Dan Wooden has recovered from his hamstring injury which has kept him out for two weeks.

Conor Bailey returns following suspension and Carter is hopeful loanee player Marley Ridge can play.

He is still waiting to hear if his parent club Hawks will release him to play.

Carter added: ‘Cray are a side that like to play a passing game.

‘We have shown we can adapt to different situations and styles.

‘Apart from playing football we have also shown we are capable of winning ugly.’

Moneyfields are unbeaten at home in the league and they are hoping their strong form at Dover Road will again prove a key factor.

Moneyfields: Mowthorpe, Giddings, Martin, De Costa, Pearce, Bailey, Ford, Wooden, Austin, Raine, Ridge, Briggs, Hutchings, Pennery, Paxton, Smith