Thompson takes on Gosport task... Moneys face Sholing

Beleaguered Gosport Borough journey to Basingstoke Town in the Hampshire Senior Cup hoping to avoid a second cup exit in quick succession tonight (7.45pm).

Manager Alex Pike was sacked after his side crashed out of the FA Cup 2-1 to Swindon Supermarine on Saturday.

Assistant boss Danny Thompson takes charge for the cup trip and it will be a tough challenge for Gosport.

They will be keen to avoid a repeat of what happened in the earlier meeting between the two teams in the Southern League this season.

On that occasion Borough endured a humiliating 8-0 home defeat at the hands of their north Hampshire rivals.

Gosport are still under a transfer embargo which is preventing them from strengthening the squad.

Thompson has agreed to take temporary control of football matters while the board look at their options for recruitment.

Pike joined Gosport in December 2005 and has been a loyal servant to the club for 12 years.

He guided the team to the Conference South for the first time in the club’s history in 2013 but the club have struggled in recent seasons.

Moneyfields can expect a tough test from old rivals Sholing Sports as the two sides meet at Dover Road tonight (7.45pm).

Having been promoted into the Southern League the home side will have senior status on this occasion.

Dave Carter’s team have made an unbeaten start in the league but know Sholing will present them with a powerful challenge.

Fresh from their FA Cup heroics at Truro City, AFC Portchester make the shorter journey to New Milton Town (7.45pm).

Though the Royals lost 2-0 in Cornwall they came out of the tie with lots of credit.

Manager Ian Saunders admits he has to assess who is available with a number of players picking up knocks.

He said: ‘Our squad is looking a little threadbare but we will go to New Milton intent on a return to winning ways.’

Horndean have recalled Tommy Leigh to their squad for the tie against Bournemouth Poppies at Five Heads Park (7.45pm).

The teenager scored twice in their League Cup win over Brockenhurst in his last game and will hope to add to his tally tonight.

Deans boss Michael Birmingham said: ‘I will be using this game to try out a few new things.

‘We have got a good cup record having won three matches in the space of the seven days last week.’