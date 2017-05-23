Moir: Rams can produce another big cup upset

GRAHAM MOIR insists Petersfield can secure victory against the Hawks in the Portsmouth Senior Cup final tonight at Fratton Park (7.30pm).

The Rams have endured a dismal 2016-17 campaign and were relegated from the Southern League division one central after accumulating just nine points.

The Love Lane outfit go into the game against the Hawks as heavy underdogs.

Lee Bradbury’s men were crowned Ryman League premier division champions this season and look to add another piece of silverware to the Westleigh Park trophy cabinet.

Petersfield find themselves in a similar position as their last-four match.

They were expected to be thrashed by Wessex League premier division high-flyers Moneyfields but instead won the game 4-1.

Although the Rams face another difficult task, club chairman Moir believes his side can claim their first Portsmouth Senior Cup title for 30 years.

He said: ‘It’s obviously going to be a tough old game and is not going to be easy.

‘If you played the match 10 times, we would lose nine of them.

‘But it’s whether we can put the performance in on the day and take the opportunity.

‘You always get chances in matches, so we’ve got to put ours away and stop Havant from scoring.

‘Everyone expected us to get hammered by Moneyfields in the semi-final but we beat them 4-1.

‘We’ve gone into games before and nobody has given us a chance of winning, but on the day who knows.

‘If we turn up in the right frame of mind with the right game plan and everyone does put a good shift in, we can get a result.’

With Peterfield the outsiders going into the game, Moir feels his side can use it to their advantage.

He added: ‘There’s no pressure on our guys going into the match.

‘Havant will be expected to win, whatever side they put out – there’s good players throughout their club.

‘We’ve got a job to do and we can enjoy the occasion.

‘Hopefully our lads won’t let the occasion get to them.

‘Everyone in the squad is buzzing to play at Fratton Park, despite what has happened this season.

‘They’re all really up for the game.’