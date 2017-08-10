All change at Pompey as they travel to Oxford

Have your say

Pompey last played Oxford in January 2016 - but how things have changed at Fratton Park since then.

The obvious differences include new owners, with Michael Eisner now in control of the Blues.

And, of course, on the managerial front, Kenny Jackett is at the helm these days instead of Paul Cook.

Meanwhile, on the pitch, there have been drastic changes as well, including both clubs meeting each other in League One.

From the starting XI who lost that January 23, 2016, League Two fixture, only three remain at Pompey.

Matt Clarke, Kyle Bennett and Gareth Evans all started the game and remain key figures at PO4 under new boss Jackett.

The rest have all left, and are now plaing their trades elsewhere.

Goalkeeper Ryan Fulton was on loan at the time and returned to parent club Liverpool at the end of the 2015-16 season.

Last month, he joined Hamilton Academical on a two-year deal.

Right-back that day, Ben Davies, was a fans’ favourite at Fratton Park and picked up numerous player-of-the-year awards at the season’s end.

However, the Blues failed to offer him a new contract last summer and he moved to Grimsby, where he remains.

Fellow full-back, Enda Stevens, has also since departed – signing for Sheffield United on a free transfer at the end of last season.

Meanwhile, the third member of the back four, Adam Webster, joined Championship Ipswich for around £750,000 in the summer of 2016.

Captain at the time, Michael Doyle, left days after Pompey clinched the League Two title back in May.

He moved to Coventry on a free transfer after no extension to his two-year stay appeared in the pipeline.

Gary Roberts, who was replaced in the second half by Adam McGurk (now Cambridge United) exited Pompey only this week.

He left the club by mutual respect after a Pompey career that included 80 appearances and 20 goals.

Forgotten man Adam Barton started in midfield alongside Doyle.

He made four appearances at the start of the 2016-17 season but was then snapped up by Partick Thistle for an undisclosed fee on transfer deadline day.

Finally, playing up front that January day was Marc McNulty.

He was on loan at the time from Sheffield United but returned to the Blades at the end of the season.

Pompey were reportedly keen on the Scot returning to Fratton Park at the start of this summer.

But with Cook leaving for Wigan, the front man joined Mansfield on a free.

Jordan Bowery scored the only goal of the game against the Blues as Oxford clinched a 1-0 victory on their way to promotion.

None of the U’s’ side from that day remain at the club.

Manager, Michael Appleton has also moved on and is now Craig Shakespeare’s assistant at Leicester.