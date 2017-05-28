Blackpool join Pompey in League One

Mark Cullen and Brad Potts starred to help Blackpool return to League One at the first time of asking with a 2-1 win over Exeter in the play-off final.

With the game’s first attack, Potts found the bottom corner after Cullen’s classy touch and flick.

Ollie Watkins was denied by Sam Slocombe before David Wheeler lobbed the keeper to deservedly put Exeter level.

Blackpool had numerous chances before Cullen prodded in Potts’ low cross.

Paul Tisdale’s Exeter side dominated possession throughout and almost equalised when Watkins headed over in stoppage time.

The Tangerines, who only had around 6,000 supporters at Wembley because of an ongoing boycott by fans in protest against the club’s owners, lost skipper Tom Aldred to injury before the break but were not deterred.

The margin of victory could have been bigger for Gary Bowyer’s men, with substitute Bright Osayi-Samuel shooting wide and Kyle Vassell seeing an effort saved as Exeter left themselves vulnerable to counter-attacks late on.

As recently as 2011 Blackpool were in the Premier League.

But their drop to the second tier after just one season in the top flight was compounded by successive relegations in the past two seasons.d