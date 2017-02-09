Boco: My old team-mate will thrive at Pompey

Romy Boco fears the goal-scoring talents of Eoin Doyle.

And he has backed his former team-mate to revel under the Fratton Park guidance of Paul Cook.

Accrington visit the south coast on Saturday, marking Boco’s first return to the club he left in January 2016.

The versatile midfielder made five appearances during three-and-a-half months as a Blues player last season.

This weekend’s fixture will also pitch him against former Sligo and Chesterfield playing colleague Doyle.

Pompey’s deadline-day recruit netted 25 goals in 33 games during their time as Proact Stadium team-mates in League One.

And Boco believes Pompey have pulled off a coup by bringing the Preston loanee to Fratton Park.

He said: ‘Doyler’s a great player, he’s lively, scores lots of goals and I’m sure is going to be a good addition for Pompey.

‘I have known him a long time, we knew each other before he came to England, and has always scored goals.

‘He will give you 100 per cent – and that is something you can’t buy.

‘Some people have talent and are just lazy, not him. He will give Pompey a good shift and is a good finisher who gets in the right positions.

‘There is not a doubt about his ability or talent to score goals and I think that is what Pompey need. That’s a big statement when you get players of his calibre.

‘It says a lot about what the club are looking for. If you can afford a player like him it means you are only going one way.

‘The good thing is Doyler knows the manager so is not going to be told to do something he’s not used to.

‘By choosing Pompey, it’s got a lot to do with the manager because he knows exactly what he is expected to do.

‘To be with a manager you have played under before and who really likes you always makes it easier.

‘I have played under Paul Cook six times for a reason – he has always given me confidence to play my best. He can also do that for Doyler.’

Doyle provided an encouraging debut at Wycombe last weekend, irrespective of the 1-0 defeat.

On Saturday, Cook’s troops will face an Accrington side lying four points above the relegation zone.

However, they are buoyed from defeating fellow strugglers Notts County 2-0 last weekend, with Boco among their starting line-up.

The 31-year-old added: ‘It is a pleasure to play with Doyler because he will give you lift.

‘I haven’t seen many Pompey games this season but watched the Doncaster match on television and he will be a great addition.

‘If you want a work ethic and high intensity, this is a player who will give you that.

‘It starts from the striker, he works hard for the team and it gives a lift to the midfield and defence.

‘He will do well for Pompey.’