Burgess handed 100th Pompey outing

Have your say

Christian Burgess has returned from injury to reclaim his Pompey first-team spot.

And in the process the central defender will this afternoon make his 100th appearance for the Blues.

Burgess' calf problem had sidelined him for Pompey's last three matches, but he was restored to today's starting line-up against MK Dons.

That meant stand-in defender Oli Hawkins could reclaim his striking role, with Curtis Main dropping out.

Burgess represented the only change to the side which won 1-0 at Gillingham last weekend, with injury keeping Main out of the squad completely.

Pompey: McGee, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Donohue, Close, O'Keefe, Lowe, Bennett, Kennedy, Hawkins.

Subs: Bass, Rose, Naismith, Talbot, Evans, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Haunstrup.