Burgess: I want to sign new Pompey deal

Christian Burgess has outlined his desire to be part of Pompey’s long-term future.

Burgess feels he’s finally found a home after two years at the club – and wants to extend his current agreement which ends next summer.

And the 25-year-old has pictured staying put at Fratton Park and playing a key role as the Michael Eisner era begins.

Burgess can feel the buzz at the club’s takeover.

And he wants to help shape the way ahead for the Blues.

He said: ‘With the takeover going through it’s an exciting time to be part of the club.

‘Fingers crossed I can be here for a few more years.

‘It’s good to be able to settle in one place and have somewhere where you feel comfortable. It’s different from what I’ve had before but it feels good.

‘You can never take things for granted in terms of your place in the team, injuries and things like that.

‘You don’t know what’s around the corner but I’ll always try to give the supporters everything.

‘For sure, (he’d like to extend his contract). Hopefully it can get sorted at some point.’

Although enthused by the news of The Tornante Company sealing their £5.67m Pompey purchase, Burgess can also see why some fans are breathing a sigh of relief.

The former Peterborough feels the takeover means the club can find a sense of equilibrium.

Burgess said: ‘We’ve been told it’s happening and it’s gone through.

‘It’s good news for the club and probably a relief.

‘It’s good it’s done just before the season starts and everyone can settle in.’

Burgess knows the financial muscle increases up the leagues but does not see why Pompey should not be aiming high this season.

He said: ‘A club of this size and history has to be aiming to get back in that mix.

‘Teams can compete there with smaller budgets as Burton have shown.

‘Rotherham stuck around there for a fair few seasons.

‘As a player that’s where you want to play. We’re not going to be happy plodding around in mid-table or fighting relegation.’

Eisner, inset, has pledged to focus on Pompey’s infrastructure rather than throwing money at improving the team.

Burgess can understand that policy but doesn’t see why his team should limit their ambitions as a result.

He said: ‘The owner’s ambition appears to be to invest in infrastructure a bit more. He’s not going to just chuck money at the playing budget, which is fine.

‘We’ve got a fairly competitive budget as it is and, looking around the changing room, we feel we have a good side.

‘If you could get promoted this season and people are saying stay in this league, I’d find that a little extreme.

‘At the same time I understand the apprehension but it’s exciting.’