Catlin: No deadline for Cook’s Pompey decision

Pompey have not placed a deadline on Paul Cook to decide his Fratton future.

The Blues boss was yesterday offered another improved deal in light of fierce interest from Wigan.

Any talks that may have taken place between ourselves and any football club will remain private until both clubs agree to make them public Mark Catlin

Pompey’s board moved swiftly after the Latics stepped up attempts to install the 50-year-old as their new boss.

Cook, who has 12 months remaining on the contract he signed in May 2015, is adamant he wants to remain at Fratton Park.

However, he has called for fresh terms in recognition of his League Two title-winning achievements.

The Blues have responded by increasing their offer following initial post-promotion talks.

Now Cook must decide whether to remain on the south coast – or drive through any desire to join Wigan.

Mark Catlin said: ‘The situation is, as we’ve said before, we are currently in negotiations with Paul over a new contract and that remains ongoing.

‘Paul and Leam are under contract for another year. They have done an absolutely fantastic job and we are currently negotiating a new contract with the pair of them.

‘There is no deadline for a decision. It is not like we are chasing a new manager – this is our manager, so we are not putting deadlines on anything.

‘Paul knows where we are as a football club, as does Leam, they are valued members of our current team and we have made it clear we want them to stay for the long-term.

‘There are so many elements out of our control, but Paul is our employee and we expect him to carry on acting accordingly. We are currently in a process of negotiation.

‘I cannot control interest from other clubs, people who do well are going to attract interest, that’s life. It’s just unfortunate sometimes it gets out into the public domain.

‘Any talks that may have taken place between ourselves and any football club will remain private until both clubs agree to make them public.

‘But I don’t think we would be negotiating with Paul and Leam if they were not open to staying.’

In terms of the ongoing Cook situation, Catlin has also acted to remove any blame fired in the direction of Pompey’s current – or future – owners.

He added: ‘It’s disappointing to read that people are somehow blaming either the Trust or the potential investors for ongoing situations regarding players and/or management team.

‘There is no blame, this is the nature of the beast of the business that we are in, it doesn’t matter if someone is contracted, who owns the club or where we are in our ownership cycle.

‘Players do well and they are in demand, managers do well and they are in demand, it’s the price you pay for success, both individually and collectively.

‘This is the football business we live in and it’s irrelevant who owns the club, totally irrelevant.’