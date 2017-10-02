Chaplin returns to Pompey training

Have your say

Conor Chaplin has provided Pompey with an injury boost.

The striker, who missed the past two games with a hamstring problem, returned to training today.

The 20-year-old is now in the frame for tomorrow night’s Checkatrade Trophy game against Crawley at Fratton Park.

His return is timely, with fellow front man Brett Pitman – who is dealing with an ongoing knee problem – set to undergo an operation on his broken.

The Blues are also short of numbers at the back, with central-defensive options Nathan Thompson (head), Christian Burgess (calf) and Jack Whatmough (knee) all out.