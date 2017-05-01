Cook dreaming of Pompey title destiny

Paul Cook is plotting Pompey’s potential title ‘destiny’.

The League Two crown is remarkably still up for grabs as the season heads into the final round of fixtures.

The Blues’ 1-0 victory at Mansfield on Saturday couldn’t lift them from the third spot they occupy.

However, Doncaster’s 3-1 defeat to Exeter ensures one of three sides can now take the title next weekend.

Plymouth’s 2-1 win over Crewe has steered them to the top, one point clear of Rovers.

As for Cook’s side, they are presently two points adrift of first place ahead of Cheltenham’s visit to Fratton Park.

And the Pompey boss continues to believe in a dream outcome at the season’s finale.

Cook said: ‘You never know, with destiny things like that can happen.

‘Football is a weird game so you just keep going, you keep on believing.

‘I’ve seen football, I know how it works – I was at the Liverpool game in 1989 when Michael Thomas scored that goal against Arsenal, I was in Istanbul for the Champions League comeback against AC Milan.

‘When people stop believing in something it’s not good.

‘It’s great we go into that last game with something to play for and the players deserve all the credit.

‘I am dead proud of them because we went to Mansfield and won under that crowd pressure, it’s an intimidating place.

‘We weren’t at our best for sure, but going to Fratton Park next week and playing a Cheltenham side who are now safe makes it more of a celebratory game, I would imagine.

‘There is also the chance of us getting 87 points which everyone at the club can be very proud of – and maybe even the title.’

Carl Baker’s ninth goal of the season settled the Field Mill clash in the Blues’ favour.

Yet it was a hard-earned win for Cook’s men, who were not at their best in the penultimate fixture of the campaign.

Matt Clarke escaped a red card, Rhys Bennett had a goal disallowed and substitute Matt Green wasted a golden opportunity.

Regardless, the visitors collected their 28th point from a potential 33 since defeat to Crewe.

Now eyes are on the possibility of a title as Doncaster slipped to a third successive defeat.

The long-time leaders, who now occupy second place, next travel to relegation-threatened Hartlepool.

Meanwhile, table-topping Plymouth travel to a Grimsby side sitting in 14th spot.

As for Pompey, they possess a superior goal difference to both.

Cook added: ‘I’m looking forward to the week now, although I wish we were in Plymouth’s position where if we win we’d take the title.

‘We’re not, though, but we still have a chance. It’s going to take a lot for us to win the league, but you never know.’